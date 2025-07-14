McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 209,464 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,722,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,400. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,843 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MCD opened at $299.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $214.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $246.12 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

