Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.7% – What’s Next?

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.27 and last traded at $36.91. 192,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 496,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.93.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HROW. B. Riley decreased their price target on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Harrow in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Harrow in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Harrow in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Harrow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. Harrow had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.01%. Analysts expect that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Harrow by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

