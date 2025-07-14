SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.84 and last traded at $140.73. Approximately 108,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 262,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.73.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average is $148.20.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $181.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,687 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,264,000 after buying an additional 11,590 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

