Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,417,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 2,094,967 shares.The stock last traded at $51.57 and had previously closed at $51.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 399.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $252,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 276,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,743.60. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $247,904.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 318,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,033,416.50. This represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,706. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.