Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,814 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,700 shares.The stock last traded at $28.12 and had previously closed at $28.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. 0.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

