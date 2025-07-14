AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 631,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 584,371 shares.The stock last traded at $258.50 and had previously closed at $263.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of AeroVironment to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $225.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $146.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.22.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVAV

AeroVironment Stock Up 0.1%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.36. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.52.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.