Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 621 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 87.1% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $1,331,000. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.3% during the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $295.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day moving average is $288.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

