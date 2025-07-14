Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Konica Minolta Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 728 shares.The stock last traded at $6.48 and had previously closed at $6.66.

Konica Minolta Stock Down 2.7%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

