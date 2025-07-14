Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $20.80. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $20.79, with a volume of 22,558 shares traded.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares in the last quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

