Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.88, but opened at $12.50. Daikin Industries shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 21,598 shares.

Daikin Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

Get Daikin Industries alerts:

Daikin Industries (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,163.53 billion. Daikin Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

Read More

