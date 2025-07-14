Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $22.58. Kenvue shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 15,067,408 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kenvue by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after buying an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,719,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,269,721 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

