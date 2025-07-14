Comparing Hillman Solutions (HLMN) & Its Rivals

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hillman Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hillman Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillman Solutions 1.24% 8.73% 4.36% Hillman Solutions Competitors -11.01% 65.74% 4.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hillman Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hillman Solutions $1.48 billion $17.25 million 86.83 Hillman Solutions Competitors $6.81 billion $567.85 million 24.19

Risk & Volatility

Hillman Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hillman Solutions. Hillman Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Hillman Solutions has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hillman Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hillman Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillman Solutions 0 4 4 0 2.50 Hillman Solutions Competitors 245 1570 2293 112 2.54

Hillman Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.56%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Hillman Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hillman Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Hillman Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillman Solutions competitors beat Hillman Solutions on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers. Leveraging a world-class distribution and sales network, Hillman delivers a “small business” experience with “big business” efficiency.

