Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The company has a market capitalization of $339.71 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.81 and a 12-month high of $218.66.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

