Satovsky Asset Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Satovsky Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.1% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $497.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

