Best Bank Stocks To Watch Now – July 13th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., SoFi Technologies, Mastercard, PayPal, Bank of America, and Fiserv are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banking institutions that trade on public exchanges, representing a partial ownership stake in those banks. Their performance is driven by factors such as interest-rate movements, loan quality and regulatory policies, and they often provide investors with dividend income. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $554.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,558,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,419,891. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $557.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.06 and its 200-day moving average is $505.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,378,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,369. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average is $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 91,867,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,377,075. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Shares of MA stock traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.04. 3,221,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,666,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $501.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $568.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.76. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $428.86 and a fifty-two week high of $594.71.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.36. 21,848,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,181. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.66. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.71. The stock had a trading volume of 31,608,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,554,722. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $351.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

FI stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,293,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,396,508. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $153.77 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

