Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 488 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $156.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $154.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.84%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

