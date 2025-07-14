Oldfather Financial Services LLC Sells 269 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after acquiring an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,356,614,000 after acquiring an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,771,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Down 2.3%

V opened at $347.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.