Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 271,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,532,000 after buying an additional 19,233 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,658,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Leslie Global Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walmart from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.44, for a total value of $216,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 628,318 shares in the company, valued at $61,851,623.92. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares in the company, valued at $90,619,848.90. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.5%

Walmart stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $753.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

