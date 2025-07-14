Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 1,971 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 24,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $554.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Melius Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.47.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $467.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $469.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

