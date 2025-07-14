Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 0.7% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 221,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 31,225 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $274.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $281.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 88.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total transaction of $12,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,353,335.68. This represents a 10.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,916 shares of company stock worth $216,785,761 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

