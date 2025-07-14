Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 301 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,720,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,838,000 after buying an additional 2,913,657 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after buying an additional 345,712 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after buying an additional 128,356 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after buying an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $307.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $308.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

