Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Position Raised by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Greenspring Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCIT opened at $82.02 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3207 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

