Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.94.

CELH stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,103,053. Celsius has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The company had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,699,987.90. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $5,886,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,965. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 35.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Celsius by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 9,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,451,000 after acquiring an additional 820,297 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

