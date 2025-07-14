Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,233,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,290,779 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,063,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 13,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 966,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,982,000 after purchasing an additional 370,933 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices stock opened at $244.68 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.72.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

