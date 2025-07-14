Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 412,328 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412,328 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 321,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Ascent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,636,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,947,000 after buying an additional 1,352,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,418,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,176,000 after buying an additional 31,202 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

