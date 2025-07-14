Prepared Retirement Institute LLC Buys Shares of 6,727 Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, New Street Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.98.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

