Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Makes New $8.38 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,379,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 2.9% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $302.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.99. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.19 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.62.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

