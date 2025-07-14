LJI Wealth Management LLC Buys 99 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.88.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $363.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $396.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

