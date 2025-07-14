Red Wave Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,211,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,345.2% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,308,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,071,000 after purchasing an additional 287,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,630.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 298,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 281,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VNQ opened at $89.76 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

