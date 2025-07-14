Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Invests $1.65 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $49.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

