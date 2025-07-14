TFR Capital LLC. Sells 221 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

TFR Capital LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. TFR Capital LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,141,108,000 after buying an additional 2,686,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in ServiceNow by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,830,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,464,000 after purchasing an additional 491,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7,971.1% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,513,000 after purchasing an additional 349,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $937.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,008.08 and a 200 day moving average of $958.61. The stock has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price (up from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 target price on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

