Florida Financial Advisors LLC Has $621,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after acquiring an additional 380,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after acquiring an additional 627,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,253,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,619,000 after acquiring an additional 337,199 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HON. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $235.93 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average of $216.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

