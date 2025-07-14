Firestone Capital Management Has $623,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Firestone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 19,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $82.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.39. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.