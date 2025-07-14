Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,110 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $277.66 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.28. The stock has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

