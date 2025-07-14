SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 571,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,826 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.6% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $48,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% in the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wedbush set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,823,974.88. The trade was a 36.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $111,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,779,654.07. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,452,297 shares of company stock valued at $186,222,373. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $142.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $335.34 billion, a PE ratio of 617.83, a PEG ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

