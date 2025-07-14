Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $1.20 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE GROV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,173. The stock has a market cap of $60.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Grove Collaborative has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative return on equity of 6,372.67% and a negative net margin of 14.26%.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 42,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $50,427.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 497,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,473.62. This trade represents a 9.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 144,317 shares of company stock worth $175,557. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Grove Collaborative by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grove Collaborative by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grove Collaborative by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

