Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,135.00 price objective (up from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $800.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

