Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.62, but opened at $71.35. Upstart shares last traded at $72.24, with a volume of 3,354,136 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPST shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Upstart and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Upstart to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $320,280.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,563.61. This represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,502,103.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,470.70. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,983 shares of company stock worth $6,537,899 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

