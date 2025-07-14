China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.59. China Construction Bank shares last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 6,070 shares.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.14 billion. China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 10.16%.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

About China Construction Bank

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4379 per share. This represents a yield of 10.12%. This is a positive change from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. China Construction Bank’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

