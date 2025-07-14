OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 64,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 143.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,296 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0%

VB stock opened at $242.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

