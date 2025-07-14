Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 13,528 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,450 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.30. 2,879,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,422. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.01.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.45%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

