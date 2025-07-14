Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.23, but opened at $47.26. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1,174 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Suzuki Motor
Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.6%
Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,489.49 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Bargain Stocks the Market Is Sleeping on Right Now
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Robotics Stocks to Buy for the Future of Automation
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Joby vs. Archer: Which eVTOL Stock Is Better for Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.