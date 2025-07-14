Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.23, but opened at $47.26. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 1,174 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Suzuki Motor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Suzuki Motor Stock Up 0.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $10.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,489.49 billion. Suzuki Motor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

