Firestone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4%

IWM opened at $221.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

