nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.82, but opened at $29.96. nCino shares last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 322,271 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Stephens upped their price target on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on nCino from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

nCino Trading Up 3.2%

The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.77 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,673. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Desmond sold 12,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $283,797.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 637,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,660,315. This represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,049 shares of company stock worth $1,449,672 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nCino by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,802 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in nCino by 3,006.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,602,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,392,000 after buying an additional 2,518,707 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in nCino during the 4th quarter worth $81,254,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in nCino by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,241,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,834,000 after buying an additional 1,889,283 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in nCino by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after buying an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

