DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $26.56. DNB Bank ASA shares last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 3,758 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNBBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

DNB Bank ASA Trading Up 1.6%

The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. Analysts predict that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNB Bank ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.2311 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. DNB Bank ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

