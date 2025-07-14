Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.96 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,180,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 17,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $626.44 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $629.87. The stock has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $599.82 and its 200 day moving average is $584.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

