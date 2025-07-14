Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases 47 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 44,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 48,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $224.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $234.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.39 and a 1 year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.