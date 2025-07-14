The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 756,876 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,015,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $704.11 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $726.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $632.13 and its 200-day moving average is $596.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GS. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $627.00 target price (up previously from $558.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

