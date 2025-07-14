Lokken Investment Group LLC Has $10.04 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $401,829,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,387,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,909,000 after buying an additional 136,120 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,914,000 after buying an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 829,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,957,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 716,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,408,000 after buying an additional 384,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $309.14 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $217.52 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $306.53 and a 200-day moving average of $284.05.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

