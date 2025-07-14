Lokken Investment Group LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $224.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.14 and its 200 day moving average is $234.03. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

